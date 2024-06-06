🚨 JUST IN: Illegal immigrants are blocking traffic in NYC DEMANDING the end of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
I kid you not.
We live in clown world.
pic.twitter.com/IXpEGpjA7Z
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 6, 2024
