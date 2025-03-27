Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie Introduces ‘Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, a noted AIPAC critic, on Wednesday introduced the “Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act” to “require candidates for federal office to disclose both their possession of dual citizenship and also the foreign country in which their dual citizenship is held.”
From Massie.house.gov, “Rep. Massie Introduces Legislation Requiring Political Candidates to Disclose Dual Citizenship”
WASHINGTON, D.C.- Representative Thomas Massie announces the introduction of H.R. 2356, the Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act. Rep. Massie’s legislation amends the Federal Election Campaign Act to require candidates for federal office to disclose both their possession of dual citizenship and also the foreign country in which their dual citizenship is held. The disclosure of dual citizenship status would appear publicly in the statement of candidacy filed when political candidates seek election to federal office.
“Dual citizens elected to the United States Congress should renounce citizenship in all other countries,” said Rep. Massie. “At a minimum, they should disclose their citizenship in other countries and abstain from votes specifically benefitting those countries. If we are going to continue to allow Members of Congress to acquire and retain citizenship in other countries, they should at least be required to disclose to voters all countries of which they consider themselves to be citizens.”
Original cosponsors of Rep. Massie’s Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act include Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA).
The text of H.R. 2356 is available at this link.
The bill was met with universal acclaim on X, though it will likely struggle in the House due to nearly ever rep having an “AIPAC babysitter.”
When Massie suggested last year that members of Congress should not be dual citizens he was quickly accused of anti-Semitism by then-Florida State Rep. Randy Fine (who is currently running to take Mike Waltz’ seat in Congress).
President Trump said earlier this month that he would “lead the charge” to primary Massie but gave Fine his “complete and total endorsement.”
Fine, who celebrated Israel killing babies in Gaza and killing an American citizen in the West Bank, is reportedly struggling in his primary race — in a district Trump won by 30 points — and is expected to “underperform.”