Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie Introduces ‘Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, a noted AIPAC critic, on Wednesday introduced the “Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act” to “require candidates for federal office to disclose both their possession of dual citizenship and also the foreign country in which their dual citizenship is held.”

From Massie.house.gov, “Rep. Massie Introduces Legislation Requiring Political Candidates to Disclose Dual Citizenship”

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Representative Thomas Massie announces the introduction of H.R. 2356, the Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act. Rep. Massie’s legislation amends the Federal Election Campaign Act to require candidates for federal office to disclose both their possession of dual citizenship and also the foreign country in which their dual citizenship is held. The disclosure of dual citizenship status would appear publicly in the statement of candidacy filed when political candidates seek election to federal office.

“Dual citizens elected to the United States Congress should renounce citizenship in all other countries,” said Rep. Massie. “At a minimum, they should disclose their citizenship in other countries and abstain from votes specifically benefitting those countries. If we are going to continue to allow Members of Congress to acquire and retain citizenship in other countries, they should at least be required to disclose to voters all countries of which they consider themselves to be citizens.”

Original cosponsors of Rep. Massie’s Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act include Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA).

The text of H.R. 2356 is available at this link.