US government *taxes you*
US government *helps Israel kill people* pic.twitter.com/liAh6nCp7m
— Scott Horton (@scotthortonshow) March 26, 2025
2 thoughts on “US government *taxes you* US government *helps Israel kill people*”
We’re not given the exact date and location of this particular attack of the genocide horror, but it’s a clip that needs to go viral. I’d title it:
THIS IS WHAT THEY DO!!
Is it not the least thing we can do, to send this to others and have them look into the face of evil and acknowledge who/what we’re sharing the planet with? Can only ask myself, if enough look, will enough fight?
A question is asked: “What was their sin?”:
https://x.com/MiddleEastEye/status/1905280459195503028
