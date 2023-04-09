Klaus Schwab’s WEF Is Hiring Thousands Of ‘Information Warriors’ To Take Over The Internet And Patrol It For ‘Misinformation’ by en-volve.com

There is another plandemic that Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (WEF) wants to stamp out with more tyranny, and it is known as free speech on the internet

The WEF made an announcement that it had successfully recruited hundreds of thousands of “information warriors” to control the internet. These “information warriors” will patrol social media and online forums in search of “misinformation” and “conspiracy content”, which will then be systematically removed.

The World Economic Forum founded by Klaus Schwab describes the spread of false information on the internet as a “infodemic” that is “potentially deadly” and needs a “cure.” According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the term “misinformation” refers to any content on the internet with which they disagree. This indicates that the hundreds of thousands of information warriors employed by the WEF will be actively engaged in the act of suppressing opposition directed toward the globalist elite. Last month, Klaus Schwab cautioned us that whomever controls artificial intelligence will rule the future. And those at the top of society at Davos haven’t wasted any time getting the groundwork ready to enslave the rest of us. The “information warriors” employed by the WEF pose as regular users of the platform, but their real goal is to disrupt proceedings and subtly plant the seeds of support for the ideology espoused by Klaus Schwab’s WEF. The “information warriors” are focusing their attention on conspiracy forums and the comment sections of YouTube videos.

Announcing the news on a WEF podcast, UN communications director Melissa Fleming said “So far, we’ve recruited 110,000 information volunteers, and we equip these information volunteers with the kind of knowledge about how misinformation spreads and ask them to serve as kind of ‘digital first-responders’ in those spaces where misinformation travels.”

The WEF are subliminally influencing the masses in order to push their narratives onto the people.

Also on the podcast, mainstream journalist Mark Little sets out potential solutions to the so-called “infodemic.”

Little has worked for Twitter and founded Storyful, a social media news agency closely linked to the fact-checking program. He has now launched Kinzen, a company which is threatening to use artificial intelligence to censor online content on behalf of the elites.

“I’ve started to see the spread of misinformation as a global health crisis,” Little tells World Vs Virus. “Misinformation is that serious a threat to our society.

“Misinformation is happening within our friends and families. So we have to find strategies to, first of all, recognize it. And, secondly, as active citizens, just like we wear masks to protect others, we need to be the good citizen, the active vector fighting back in our daily lives.”

The WEF are determined to control the internet and they have had a major hand in pushing Senate Bill 686, also known as the TikTok Ban Bill, which gives American citizens 20 YEARS in prison for spreading so-called disinformation.

This is the most dangerous bill since the Patriot Act in 2001 and we made a whole video exposing how it will allow the globalist elite to colonize America and the free world. The link is under this video in case you haven’t seen it.

Raising awareness about this bill and ensuring it is rejected is of the utmost importance. So far, we the people have done a great job at exposing the evils inside the bill. But we can’t rest on our laurels. The globalist elite are attacking us on numerous fronts.

The World Economic Forum is not the only globalist organization setting its sights on controlling the narrative on social media by unleashing hundreds of thousands of “information warriors.”

A global influence campaign funded by the Israeli government had a $1.1 million budget last year, a document obtained by The Electronic Intifada shows.

According to the leaked documents, the state of Israel employs an army of 15,000 people to “influence foreign publics” and they maintain three offices in three different countries solely dedicated to controlling the narrative on the internet.

And Google’s Jigsaw unit sponsors a RAND report that recommends “infiltrating and subverting” online conspiracy forums from within. According to the report, the best way to subvert conspiracy forums is by “planting authoritative messaging wherever possible.”

So what is “authoritative messaging”? If you have spent any time on forums lately, you might have noticed that when an interesting or explosive topic is created, the thread is immediately swarmed by users leaving messages disparaging the original post, picking it apart, and basically finding any possible way to cast doubt on its legitimacy.

This type of behavior is an example of “authoritative messaging” and is performed by users who are engaging on behalf of the World Economic Forum, or Google’s Jigsaw unit.

The report states that if “authoritative messaging” in the conspiracy forum is successful, so-called “moderate conspiracy theorists” will flip to become influencers and help guide the ‘flock’ to greener pastures as ‘brand ambassadors’ for the common good, teaching others the errors of their ways.

The Google report goes on to claim that conspiracy forum members will eventually be persuaded by the bombardment of content flagged by algorithms, and they will slowly come around to believing that mainstream media and the fact-checkers are right by the sheer volume of evidence and/or peer pressure to conform.

Judging by the content of this report, it’s clear the elites do not have much respect for the intelligence and persistence of the average so-called “conspiracy theorist.” This is where they are getting it wrong.

The average user of conspiracy forums in 2023 has already proven themselves by rejecting the all-encompassing fake news mainstream media, despite an endless barrage of propaganda and predictive programming. These are people who understand that All The World’s a Stage. These are people who are already battle-hardened.

Trying to infiltrate conspiracy forums and social media and subvert certain members seems like a tactic that will be perceived as an intrusion that furthers the divide and leads to even less trust. Having said that, it’s important that we understand the nature of the information war being waged by the powers that be.

We are part of something so huge right now. The elites would not be targeting conspiracy forums and social media in 2023 if these forums were not the last places on earth where truth is being discovered and lies are being exposed.

We have the potential to break the chains of the past. The control, division, hatred, and separation. We are literally creating a new world. That’s why the control apparatus is so afraid. They know that they can’t stop this. The more they lie, the more the deceive, the more they expose themselves, the closer they are to losing control.