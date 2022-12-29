‘Largest Satanic Gathering in History’ to Take Place in Boston

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks
The Satanic Temple is promoting an upcoming convention as the “largest Satanic gathering in history.”
The gathering, called SatanCon, will be taking place in Boston from April 28 – 30th, 2023.
The convention will be celebrating the Satanic Temple’s tenth anniversary.
The Satanic Temple promises on its website that the convention will be “a weekend of blasphemy and remembrance in Boston.”
Though tickets are already on sale, the organization has not announced the location, vendors, or presenters.
However, when you click to book a hotel reservation, you are directed to book a room at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.
Tickets for the convention start at $95.00 and go up to $160.
Those who purchase the “Demon Circle” $160 tickets will receive access to the “Satanic Marketplace,” access to “on-site programming tracks,” an official TST SatanCon 2023 t-shirt, TST SatanCon 2023 stickers, and a SatanCon 2023 button.
Last year’s conference included presentations such as “Devil’s Food” with The Satanic Chef Adam Dodge, Abortion as a (Religious) Right with Mari Davis, and Raising Children in a Satanic Household with Melissa Morley.
The Satanic Temple made headlines last year for seeking a court declaration to allow abortions for their Texas members, claiming that the laws violate their “religious freedom” to perform “abortion rituals.”
April 28-April 30, eh? Hmmmm….. around the time of Beltane, and will they do the “Beltane Walk”? And where will “Wicker Man” be? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahah!
When I look at the production of this event what screams at me is that it’s VERY WELL FUNDED. They keep creating all kinds of sub-cultures. I don’t see any of these promoting The Bill of Rights. I’m all for freedom of religion but not if it infringes on inalienable rights in any way. I never looked into Satanism since all my life I’ve had a deep aversion to it that I could never overcome, and would never want to. Just thought that it was anti-love. I’ve read that it supposedly boasts freedom at its core. Out of curiosity I searched for its basic tenets. One jumped out:
“Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.”
Ain’t that another way of sayin’ “TRUST THE SCIENCE?!!” No thanks.
(VERY WELL FUNDED.)
They all look like good little mask wearer’s
Ha, yeah, and…: “Satancon attendees must be 18 or over and have proof of COVID vaccination. Attendees must wear an N-95, KN-95, or disposable surgical mask. Gaiters, bandanas, and cloth masks will not be allowed.”
