‘Largest Satanic Gathering in History’ to Take Place in Boston

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

The Satanic Temple is promoting an upcoming convention as the “largest Satanic gathering in history.”

The gathering, called SatanCon, will be taking place in Boston from April 28 – 30th, 2023.

The convention will be celebrating the Satanic Temple’s tenth anniversary.

Tickets to SATANCON 2023 in Boston, MA are ON SALE NOW! Get yours at https://t.co/i8x11YCQPb pic.twitter.com/J7SVUBc7vt — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 9, 2022

The Satanic Temple promises on its website that the convention will be “a weekend of blasphemy and remembrance in Boston.”

Though tickets are already on sale, the organization has not announced the location, vendors, or presenters.

However, when you click to book a hotel reservation, you are directed to book a room at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

Tickets for the convention start at $95.00 and go up to $160.

Those who purchase the “Demon Circle” $160 tickets will receive access to the “Satanic Marketplace,” access to “on-site programming tracks,” an official TST SatanCon 2023 t-shirt, TST SatanCon 2023 stickers, and a SatanCon 2023 button.

Last year’s conference included presentations such as “Devil’s Food” with The Satanic Chef Adam Dodge, Abortion as a (Religious) Right with Mari Davis, and Raising Children in a Satanic Household with Melissa Morley.

The Satanic Temple made headlines last year for seeking a court declaration to allow abortions for their Texas members, claiming that the laws violate their “religious freedom” to perform “abortion rituals.”

Gateway Pundit