Leaked Texts Show Charlie Kirk Threatened to ‘Leave the Pro-Israel Cause’ Two Days Before His Murder

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Candace Owens on Monday released bombshell texts, which have since been confirmed by TPUSA leadership, showing Charlie Kirk, just two days before his assassination, threatened to “leave the pro-Israel cause” after he lost “another huge Jewish donor” giving “$2 million a year” because he wouldn’t “cancel” Tucker Carlson.

“Just lost another huge Jewish donor,” Kirk wrote in a private group chat. “$2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker. I’m thinking of inviting Candace.”

“Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes,” Kirk continued. “I cannot and will not be bullied like this. Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro Israel cause.”

The donor, according to The Grayzone and Owens, was Zionist billionaire Robert Shillman (who has funded Tommy Robinson, Laura Loomer and others).

Owens said the group chat had nine people in it, including Charlie, Josh Hammer and Pastor Rob McCoy. She also said a “rabbi” was in the chat, which I believe is Israeli agent Rabbi Pesach Wolicki. Wolicki has a contract with the Israeli government to fly MAGA and pro-Trump influencers to Israel for propaganda tours.

Two others in the chat, judging by their own statements (see below), appear to be The Charlie Kirk Show executive producer Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff. It’s still a mystery who the other three or four people were in the chat. Owens said she’d reveal more names but didn’t disclose any more on her show today.

Andrew Kolvet confirmed on his show Tuesday that the texts were legit.

“That was a text grab, a screengrab, that I had shared,” Kolvet said.

Israeli agent Rabbi Wolicki and Josh Hammer both embarked on media tours in the wake of Kirk’s murder to mock and scoff at claims shared by Candace Owens and Max Blumenthal that Kirk was having a falling out with Israel.

Did Wolicki, who is being paid by the Israeli government, tell anyone about Kirk’s threat “to leave the pro-Israel cause?”

Did Hammer?

Both said in multiple interviews that they were giving Kirk hasbara coaching in a secret group chat the night before his death and that proves he wasn’t pivoting on Israel. Both also said nothing about these highly relevant, bombshell texts, which one would assume they must have seen.

Interestingly, The Grayzone two weeks ago shared a message they said was tweeted and deleted by Zionist activist Shaun Maguire wherein he purportedly stated that he was in a “10 person chat” with Bill Ackman and Charlie Kirk where they talked about Israel.

If you look closely, the chats shared by Kolvet and (allegedly) Maguire have the same exact background (see the paw, the smiley faces, etc.).

Ackman on Monday night denied he was part of any such chat and Owens said he was not part of it.

Josh Hammer, who has been posting constantly on X over the past few days, stopped posting entirely after these new texts shared by Owens were revealed.

