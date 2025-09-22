Leftist Boomer Arrested For Shooting Into Sacramento ABC TV Station

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

The Sacramento Police Department announced on X early Saturday that 64-year-old Anibal Hernandez-Santana was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm. The incident targeted an ABC affiliate television station in Sacramento. It came just days after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show over misinformation and disinformation about the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

To recap, during Kimmel’s opening monologue on Monday, he suggested that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old, furry-obsessed, in a relationship with a transgender, charged in the fatal shooting of Kirk at Utah University, was aligned with “MAGA Gang.”

“The MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel stated in the opening monologue.

By Wednesday, Kimmel was fired, sparking outrage among leftists who accused the Trump administration of influencing the decision, shouting “fascists” in protest. Yet according to an insider report by the Wall Street Journal, the real driver had nothing to do with the White House. Instead, Kimmel’s ouster was driven by an immediate revolt from viewers, affiliate networks including Nexstar, and concerned advertisers.

Which leaves us with Hernandez-Santana and what motivates, if political, drove the radicalized Baby Boomer to fire shots at the ABC10 television station, owned by KXTV, located in Sacramento.

An X account matching the Hernandez-Santana profile contains a series of anti-Trump posts.

More about Hernandez-Santana via Variety:

Hernandez-Santana is a former health policy analyst for the California Rural Indian Health Board. In 2019, he sued the non-profit group for discrimination and retaliation, alleging that he was terminated after being denied time off to care for his disabled son. According to the complaint, Hernandez-Santana’s job involved tracking state legislation and assisting with Affordable Care Act implementation. When Hernandez-Santana was fired in 2018, he got into a verbal confrontation with his supervisors, who ultimately called the police, according to the complaint. The suit was withdrawn in 2020. A LinkedIn account matching that name indicates he previously was a legislative director for the California Federation of Teachers, and is now retired and engaged in “full time parenting.”

Sacramento Police wrote on X that the suspect fired shots at the ABC building from a vehicle.

“The suspect, 64-year-old Anibal Hernandez-Santana of Sacramento, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm,” the police department stated, adding, “He will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The motive remains under investigation, and we would like to thank the FBI for providing resources in support of this investigation.”

The problem with Kimmel is that he is part of the globalist/leftist informational war against Trump.

And the other problem, Democrats normalized assassination culture by labeling their political enemies as “fascist” and “Nazis” and all of the above … Did we forget “Racists”?

And now, armed Marxist-aligned groups – or at least one in particular – that sympathize with Democrats have been “planning war against fascists.”

Last week, the Trump administration requested tens of millions of dollars to bolster security for the federal government: it’s that the White House has finally figured out that radical leftists have declared war. And the White House fired back with their plan – likely a task force – that will “dismantle and destroy” the Marxist NGO complex subverting the nation to accelerate into a collapse.

The combination of radicalized Democrats, their dark-money-funded NGOs, and leftist MSM labeling anyone who disagrees with them as “fascists” and “Nazis” has turned anyone with a different opinion into targets of the party’s armed wing (read the report). The Kirk assassination has become an urgent wake-up call, but even before that, we warned about this troubling path toward igniting nihilistic accelerationism.