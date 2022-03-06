Posted: March 6, 2022 Categories: Videos Lindsey Graham | NATO will provide Russian-made MIGs for Ukraine fighter pilots… Citizen Free Press Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
4 thoughts on “Lindsey Graham | NATO will provide Russian-made MIGs for Ukraine fighter pilots…”
World War III, here we come!
10 billion dollars in aid!
I could use that money. Oh wait, I’m just an average American and not a foreigner. What was I thinking?
Speaking of which, isn’t it amazing how the Covid propaganda has become almost extinct now that the Russia/Ukraine situation has taken center stage?
I guess the flu season…er I mean Covid season is over now that the war season is starting. The media is so quick to change the topic. They’re like a retailer frantically working in the seasonal section of a store. Valentine’s Day is now over, onto St. Patrick’s Day and Easter! It never ends!
Lol, chinamart came to mind.
Ok, Ms Lindsey, here’s your rifle and a one way ticket to Kiev.