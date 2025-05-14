Lutheran school hosts ‘Queer Prom’ with ‘free HIV testing’ for teens as young as 14 in WA

By Ari Hoffman – The Postmillennial

On Saturday, Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), a private liberal arts school in Washington state, opened its campus to host a “Queer Prom,” an event targeted at youth aged 14 to 24 that featured “free HIV testing.” The event, organized by the Oasis Youth Center, a group that receives substantial taxpayer funding, is drawing criticism for its messaging, content, and age inclusivity.

The so-called prom — themed “Detective Dance: The Case of the Horse Heist” — was billed as a celebration of “queer joy” and was promoted as a safe space for youth to “engage with community resources.” Yet, questions are being raised about the kind of values and influences being introduced to children, some of whom were just entering high school.

While the event took place at PLU, it was run by Oasis Youth Center, an organization that, according to records obtained by The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI, receives $308,342 from Washington State taxpayers through grants from the Department of Health. These funds come from programs aimed at commercial tobacco and cannabis prevention, raising questions over how public dollars are ultimately being spent. Although the Department of Health claims this specific prom was not state-funded, Oasis’ continued operation and outreach are underwritten by taxpayer money.

The registration form for the event asked attendees to select from eight sexual orientations and seven gender identities, and to include personal pronouns. The event also offered “free HIV testing” and promoted “prizes,” adding to questions about what kind of environment was being created for underage participants, especially when mixed with 24-year-olds.

Oasis’ other programming includes events like a “Queer, Trans, and Intersex Persons of Color (QTIPOC) Retreat” and a “Pride BBQ,” with a mission to “transform the lives of queer and questioning youth.” It was previously revealed that the center was providing lawyers to help trans youth change their names.

Many parents and community members are questioning why institutions like PLU are hosting events for minors centered on gender identity, sexuality, and alternative lifestyles, especially ones that begin as young as 14.