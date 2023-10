Massive bombing is happening in Gaza. They Cut off the internet connection. No Updates what’s happening in Gaza. Stand For What Is Right Even You Stand Alone, this is not the time to remain silent. Let’s the world know what is happening in Gaza.

Stand For What Is Right Even You Stand Alone, this is not the time to remain silent. Let's the world know what is happening in Gaza. #starlinkforgaza#CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/f4GHANvFmK — Follow Back 🔙 (@DigitalEHacking) October 28, 2023

