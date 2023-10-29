Netanyahu: 'Never Again is now. This is Israel's second War of Independence, a war for our very survival that will be long and tough, and we shall prevail' pic.twitter.com/B6tFf05PmB
— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 28, 2023
