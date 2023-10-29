Massive pro Palestine protest takes over the Brooklyn Bridge. Half of the march has yet to even get on https://t.co/vfhr9lcMpq pic.twitter.com/xW67qMChqZ
— Timcast News (@TimcastNews) October 28, 2023
Posted: October 29, 2023
One thought on “Massive pro Palestine protest takes over the Brooklyn Bridge. Half of the march has yet to even get on”
It’s hard to know, hard to know, who’s co-opting what. Black Hebrew Israelites beating up Muslims in the Chicago street. Jewish students protesting and calling for cease-fire. So many layered components. Who is without an agenda? Who is really just there for the innocent lives being shattered? Hard to know. And here, The Bill of Rights stands, waiting for us to bring it to its rightful place as Supreme Law of Land.
But we are coaxed: Look here, Palestinian slaughter. And over here, Ukrainian and Russian slaughter. And here, inflation. Over here, gun control. And don’t forget the poison in the food. Anyone try to look for Halloween candy lately? A bag that used to be $2.49 is now $5.49. And can any be found that is not bio-engineered? But no trick-or-treaters come to my home anymore. There is fear.
Some say it was the assassination of Kennedy that made it very clear to many that something is very wrong in the world. But for me it came earlier than that, one Halloween when I was about 10 yrs old. The newscaster said someone was putting razor blades in the trick-or-treat apples. My young brain stopped. Truthfully, I was never the same after that, never able to trust hardly anything. Razor blades in apples kill trust. So does slaughter of innocent people.
The Bill of Rights stands waiting.