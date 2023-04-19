Mayor of Seattle wants to solve drug crisis with gift cards by Ari Hoffman

Earlier this month, The Post Millennial revealed that even though units are being “browned out” due to the lack of staff, the city still refuses to hire back firefighters and medics that were terminated due to refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, even though the vaccine mandate has expired and employees who retired or transferred are being offered their jobs back.

The plan also called for creating more resources for people dealing with addiction such as a “contingency management” program to keep overdose survivors clean and increase access to overdose prevention medication like Narcan, which is being distributed through new methods including vending machines in King County.

However, many of these services are already in place and have not stemmed the increase of those living on the streets of the city, of which, according to Seattle and King County numbers, over 80 percent have a drug addiction.

It was revealed in a new report that the city of Seattle has spent nearly $1 billion on homelessness over the last decade but the number of those living on the streets continues to increase.

Harrell also ordered Seattle Police to prioritize disrupting the distribution and sale of fentanyl and going after drug dealers to the fullest extent possible.

Their efforts may be similarly limited as the department has lost over 600 officers since the City Council began defunding the police during the riots in the summer of 2020.

The plan also included cleaning up litter and graffiti downtown, attracting local artists and entrepreneurs to fill up to 20 vacant storefronts by the summer, hiring more Metropolitan Improvement District ambassadors to keep downtown clean, and creating more community events downtown.

According to the Downtown Seattle Association, 500 businesses have closed since the pandemic.