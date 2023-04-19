“The collective insanity engulfing our world threatens our very existence…..” by State of the Nation

THE WALL WAS TOO HIGH, AS YOU CAN SEE

“The real hopeless victims of mental illness are to be found among those who appear to be most normal. Many of them are normal because they are so well adjusted to our mode of existence, because their human voice has been silenced so early in their lives, that they do not even struggle or suffer or develop symptoms as the neurotic does. They are normal not in what may be called the absolute sense of the word; they are normal only in relation to a profoundly abnormal society. Their perfect adjustment to that abnormal society is a measure of their mental sickness. These millions of abnormally normal people, living without fuss in a society to which, if they were fully human beings, they ought not to be adjusted.” ― Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited

“The surest way to work up a crusade in favor of some good cause is to promise people they will have a chance of maltreating someone. To be able to destroy with good conscience, to be able to behave badly and call your bad behavior ‘righteous indignation’ — this is the height of psychological luxury, the most delicious of moral treats.” ― Aldous Huxley, Crome Yellow

As I have witnessed and lived through the last three dystopian years of mass hysteria, mass delusion, and mass mental illness, I find myself drawn to the same thinkers, social commentators, and musical artists over and over. The wisdom, wit, and clarity of Aldous Huxley, George Orwell, and Roger Waters in describing a world gone mad makes me feel less alone in my observations about humanity, politicians, governments, bankers, billionaire funded NGOs, war mongering psychopaths, and entities intent on shredding the social fabric of this country and the world.

Their writings and lyrics perfectly capture the insanity, glorification of abnormality, psychological manipulation and torture of the masses, man’s inhumanity to man, and how powerful wealthy psychopaths use their wealth and power to control governments, the media, academia, corporations, the military, scientists, doctors, and religious institutions. The dystopian visions in Huxley and Orwell’s novels, and Waters’ lyrics have been far exceeded by the reality of what has transpired and continues to take place every day.

Huxley’s quote about mental illness and our profoundly abnormal society has always struck a chord with me and helped me realize, as an outcast who doesn’t believe what is spoon fed to us by the mass media propaganda outlets on behalf of their wealthy benefactors, I’m not the abnormal one. My refusal to adapt or adjust to a deviant society inhabited and controlled by the mental ill, while worshipping at the altar of abnormalcy, is a sign of my sanity in a sea of absurdity. I have to admit it is lonely always being on the opposite side of the approved narrative, believed by the masses. It would be so much easier to just go along with the crowd, but it is not how I’m wired. I question everything.

I never believe anything spewing out of a politician’s mouth. I believe all governments are evil and controlled by a wealthy powerful elite, who hide behind the mask of the Deep State to manipulate society to benefit themselves and their feckless cronies. I have this rare ability to think critically, rather than believe what I’m told by “experts”, think tanks, media talking heads, and “scientific studies” produced by easily bribed hack “experts”. I channel my inner George Carlin regarding everything I am told by the government or the propaganda media outlets.

Those pulling the strings and manipulating the minds of the masses as a means to control society and dictate what we are supposed to believe, who to hate, and who to venerate, are the true dictators of this dystopian nightmare engulfing the world. It is they who have purposely created this abnormal world where deviancy, degeneracy and depravity are applauded and promoted, while decency, traditional family values, community standards, and self-responsibility are scorned, ridiculed, and spat upon.

The masses are still oblivious to the machinations of their shadowy overlords, believing they are free because they are distracted and amused by their hand-held super-computer phones, have ready access to copious quantities of manufactured food-stuffs, can watch non-stop sports and entertainment via their dozens of boob tube subscription services, can self-medicate with Big Pharma pushed drugs to address any physical or psychological malady they are told they have, and are instructed by the State who to hate, who to glorify, who to obey, and who to believe. They have perfectly adjusted to a profoundly abnormal society, believing they are normal, when they are nothing more than mindless cogs in a machine run by totalitarian sociopaths. They have fulfilled Huxley’s prophecy by loving their servitude.

The reality of the situation for the masses is far worse than they realize, but even when they are told what is happening, they refuse to believe the truth. Their cognitive dissonance and normalcy bias have been ingrained in their psyches by those constituting the invisible government, who know how to manipulate their minds through psychological techniques and perpetual propaganda. Believing comforting lies from their leaders is preferable to recognizing unpleasant truths which would require them to think, speak out, take action, and risk being ostracized, punished, and alone.

In actuality their beloved “smart” phones are tracking them, listening to them, analyzing their habits, and providing their government overlords with a complete profile of who they are. The “food” they are instructed to buy is nothing more than a tasteless toxic chemical compound designed to make them sick, which the Big Pharma sickcare complex “treats” with their profit-making concoctions designed to keep you sick or make you sicker. The constant stream of propaganda and social indoctrination being expelled from your 80-inch plasma high-definition TV is designed to keep you sedated, dumb, distracted, and convinced the most ridiculous outrageous lies are actually the truth. They want us amusing ourselves to death.

Neil Postman captured the gist of which dystopian vision of our future would dominate in his 1985 book comparing Orwell’s 1984 to Huxley’s Brave New World. The Huxley dystopia has been dominant, and remains dominant, but Orwell’s vision gained traction during the Covid mass hysteria plandemic. Instead of a boot stomping on your face forever, we appear to be faced with Dylan Mulvaney’s high-heeled pump stomping on our faces forever while he drinks a Bud Light and reads pornography to six-year-olds, being prepped for gender transition surgery.

“What Orwell feared were those who would ban books. What Huxley feared was that there would be no reason to ban a book, for there would be no one who wanted to read one. Orwell feared those who would deprive us of information. Huxley feared those who would give us so much that we would be reduced to passivity and egoism. Orwell feared that the truth would be concealed from us. Huxley feared the truth would be drowned in a sea of irrelevance. Orwell feared we would become a captive culture. Huxley feared we would become a trivial culture, preoccupied with some equivalent of the feelies, the orgy porgy, and the centrifugal bumblepuppy. As Huxley remarked in Brave New World Revisited, the civil libertarians and rationalists who are ever on the alert to oppose tyranny “failed to take into account man’s almost infinite appetite for distractions.

In 1984, Huxley added, “people are controlled by inflicting pain. In Brave New World, they are controlled by inflicting pleasure. In short, Orwell feared that what we hate will ruin us. Huxley feared that what we love will ruin us.” ― Neil Postman, Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business

Endless amusement, infinite distractions created by master manipulators, the daily two minutes of hate against Trump, Putin, white males, heterosexuals, or whoever the orchestrators of chaos choose, perpetual propaganda spewed by the media mouthpieces of the Deep State, continuous war against Eastasia, Eurasia or whoever dares challenge the almighty American empire, and unceasing creation of debt by an entity owned and controlled by Wall Street, have left us no way out, with little hope, zero prospects of voting ourselves out of this decades in the making predicament, and a dystopian future of war, hyperinflation, and chaos on the foreseeable horizon.

When you step back and assess the current state of our world in a dispassionate manner you must conclude we are either being led by lunatics who actually believe their insane theories or they are true psychopaths intent on destroying the world. In either case our rendezvous with destiny is going to be bloody, chaotic, terrifying, and destructive, with a potentially catastrophic ending for our planet. Climate change and mentally ill gender and race hustlers are not real issues, but made up theories based on false narratives, rather than facts. Global military conflict provoked by a low IQ dementia ridden pedophile in order to hide his family’s traitorous financial dealings with foreign countries is the ultimate act of hubris and lunacy. But that is where we are.

“Man is so intelligent that he feels impelled to invent theories to account for what happens in the world. Unfortunately, he is not quite intelligent enough, in most cases, to find correct explanations. So that when he acts on his theories, he behaves very often like a lunatic.” ― Aldous Huxley

Huxley’s quote at the beginning of this article about maltreating others in the name of a “worthy” cause perfectly captured the covid crusade and the purposeful destruction of lives by the government, employers, doctors, media talking heads, scientists, social media tyrants, and all the other paid-off hacks who perpetrated the entire scamdemic. Covid was nothing more than an annual flu, with a scary name, a multi-billion-dollar marketing campaign, and propagandized to achieve maximum profits for Gates and his Big Pharma co-conspirators.

It was used to steal a presidential election and create a further schism between Americans, as the critical thinkers who refused to be injected with a potentially toxic spike protein inducing concoction were treated like unclean pariahs and subjected to being denied their Constitutional rights, fired from their jobs, censored on social media, and shunned by family and friends. The propagandists’ purpose was achieved.

“The propagandist’s purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human.” ― Aldous Huxley

This fear induced hysteria, madness of the herd, or mass formation psychosis, as described by Mattias Desmet, has taken mental illness to a new level, with millions unlikely to ever regain their senses. This is where mass formation meets The Wall. The lockdowns and mandated denial of human interaction for the better part of two years, isolated billions of people across the globe, and has contributed greatly to the mental illness running rampant through our society, as young people pretend to be another gender, mutilate themselves, fear fresh air, fall into drug addiction, and are racked by depression.

Meanwhile, the virtue signaling jabbed army are dying suddenly or becoming disabled by the millions from the experimental gene altering therapy that never stopped anyone from contracting or spreading the virus. They thought they had built a wall of resistance from a non-lethal flu, but instead walled themselves into a prison of their own making, waiting, and wondering whether they might be the next “healthy” individual to die suddenly. I wonder how many people who have constructed their personal wall and isolated themselves from mankind are now sorry and seeking someone to connect with?

Many who called for the destruction of the livelihoods of the jab refusers, wished them dead, cheered when they were censored and silenced, and sought every opportunity to abuse them and take away their rights, are seeking reconciliation, tolerance, and letting bygones be bygones. Sorry you virtue signaling small minded intolerant sheep. The critical thinking refusers will not forgive or forget.

You built the wall between yourselves and us. When we see you still wearing masks alone in your cars, we laugh condescendingly at your mental illness. You can rot behind that wall you’ve built for all we care. There is now a war between the truly normal clear thinkers who know the truth and the abnormal masses who have willingly adapted themselves to the abnormality of a society built upon lies and false narratives.

The combination of Waters’ lyrics and Gilmour’s chords on their epic anthem of isolation – Hey You – creates a gloomy, powerful, sad song which descends into depression and perfectly captures the darkening mood of our current dystopian panorama. The abandonment and isolation created by those running this shitshow have created millions of depressed mentally unstable people crying “hey you” looking for someone to connect with. The song is centered on the isolation and pain of one person who made a choice to isolate himself from the world, while the current isolation and pain of millions of lost souls has been purposely created by psychotic billionaires attempting to inflict their totalitarian agenda upon mankind.

The desperation of the character in the song as he realizes there is no escape is now reflected in the reality of our world gone mad, where walls have been built between segments of society which prevents any unity in fighting against the oppression and technological enslavement which is being executed by the Great Reset billionaire puppet masters. They always did as they were told, so there is no one left to help them.

Hey you, out there on the road

Always doing what you’re told

Can you help me?

Waters wrote this song in the late 1970s, when the country was still recovering from the Vietnam War tragedy, Nixon’s resignation was still a raw wound, the OPEC oil crisis was raging with long lines at gas pumps, inflation was surging due to disastrous Federal Reserve policies, the U.S. backed Shah of Iran had recently been overthrown, we were financially supporting Sadaam Hussein and Osama bin Laden against our foes, and a depressive malaise blanketed our country and the world. The song reflected all of that angst and pain being experienced by average people around the world.

In the movie version of The Wall, during this song is a montage of riot scenes, with angry people turning over cars and throwing Molotov cocktails at riot police. A hand claws at a window and maggots eat into Pink’s brain while a line of police officers hold back the mob of rioters. The scene ends with Pink against his wall, having given up trying to find a way out.

Despite the dark undertone of the song, Waters was actually exhorting people to fight, act in consort to battle the dark forces, come together as a community, and help each other overcome the abandonment, loneliness, isolation, and pain they were experiencing as individuals. His message of standing together or we will fall resonates strongly today, as the forces of good trying to keep the light aflame, battle against the forces of evil burying the light and attempting to destroy our society, culture, communities, economy, and the American dream.

Hey you, don’t help them to bury the light

Don’t give in without a fight

Hey you, don’t tell me there’s no hope at all

Together we stand, divided we fall

The collective insanity engulfing our world threatens our very existence, as megalomaniacal sociopaths attempt to abnormalize every aspect of our lives and build walls between us in order to make it easier for them to ensnare us in their techno-gulag, where we receive our daily allotment of bug paste, living in our 15 minute city pod housing units, are monitored 24/7 and see our social credit score downgraded by thinking or saying anything contrary to the approved government narrative, owning nothing, told to act happy or else, whereas your overlords live in luxury while stomping on your face forever.

The decades of conditioning in government school indoctrination centers and propaganda pumped into the brains of the masses has created a colossal wall which has become too high for us to break free. Can enough refusers band together and break the mass formation mindset infecting the masses and scale the wall constructed by our government wardens? Seems like a long shot. The future looks bleak from my vantage point, but I refuse to let the worms eat into my brain and won’t give in without a fight. How about you?

Hey you, would you help me to carry the stone?

Open your heart, I’m coming home

But it was only fantasy

The wall was too high

As you can see

No matter how he tried

He could not break free

And the worms ate into his brain

