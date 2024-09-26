Migrant Death Database shows 50% of victims deaths are women in an area

By Wall Street Apes

Whistleblower gave American Law Enforcement “Our reports, our photographs, our GPS points” Including pictures of human bones, “they didn’t want them”

Law enforcement threatened him with intimidation telling him to stay silent, “it’s all intimidation, bullying, pushback”

“in the last two months, we’ve audited over a dozen sites, every single site we’ve been to, there’s been bones left behind, jawbone. One site had over two dozen bones”

This video is too crazy to summarize you need to see it because he provides evidence and pictures of the law enforcement officers and agencies who are involved in the coverup.

