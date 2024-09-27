Telegram Backtracks, Will Provide Govts With User Data in Wake of Founder’s Arrest

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Telegram announced on Monday that they will hand over users’ IP addresses and phone numbers in response to “valid legal requests” from governments around the world.

The move comes in the wake of Telegram founder Pavel Durov getting arrested and criminally charged in France.

Durov announced on Telegram that “we have updated our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, ensuring they are consistent across the world.”

“We’ve made it clear that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate our rules can be disclosed to relevant authorities in response to valid legal requests,” Durov added.

He framed it as a way to fight scams and illegal content but in most European countries expressing ideas the authorities deem as “hateful” is illegal.

Though Durov used to have open replies, they’re now closed and emoji reactions were limited to only four options all celebrating the decision.

Telegram has been a thorn in the side of governments for years now for allowing free speech and French President Emmanuel Macron appears to have solved that “problem” by having Durov arrested and indicted.

“Western liberal democracies” cannot tolerate any corner of the internet allowing free speech.