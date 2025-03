🚨Mike Benz UNCOVERS how USAID funded the creation of COVID and covered up the truth:

"They censored all claims on the Internet of COVID being man-made. All while USAID provided funding to create a spreadable bat-based virus. It's very easy for them to create a weapon." pic.twitter.com/aFujINyiKc

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2025