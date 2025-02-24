JUST IN: 🇷🇺 President Putin holds talks with Russian Jewish community leaders. pic.twitter.com/ank2tlr9Pr
— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) February 20, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
JUST IN: 🇷🇺 President Putin holds talks with Russian Jewish community leaders. pic.twitter.com/ank2tlr9Pr
— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) February 20, 2025
One thought on “Milei gifts Musk”
Oops, wrong title here. My mistake. The “Milei Gifts Musk” video was of Argentina’s President Milei presenting Musk with a chainsaw representing DOGE. Well, we know they’re all nuts.
.