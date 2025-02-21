IDF soldiers destroyed a Catholic Church in Sarada, Southern Lebanon… This Church was built over 500 years before the Rothschilds invented Israel..

IDF soldiers destroyed a Catholic Church in Sarada, Southern Lebanon…🇱🇧 This Church was built over 500 years before the Rothschilds invented Israel..🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/B4KxzPr5gM — Pelham (@Resist_05) February 21, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



