Military Doctor • COVID-19 Shots Are A “Bio-Electromagnetic Weapon • Programmed For Two Things: To Kill People Purposely + To Injure People

By NaturalNews.com | Kevin Hughes

Dr. Pedro Chavez says COVID injections are creating NANOTECH in the vaxxed

Mexican military physician Dr. Pedro Chavez disclosed that all the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, regardless of who makes them, are creating nanotechnology in the bodies of vaccinated people.

He shared this finding to Bob “The Plumber” Sisson during the Aug. 4 episode of “CLO2TV” on Brighteon.TV. According to Chavez, he stumbled upon this finding after he and his veterinarian friend injected three different laboratory rats with the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot. A fourth rat, which they named “Blue Free,” was not injected.

Chavez, a colonel in the Mexican Armed Forces and president of the World Coalition for Health and Life (COMUSAV), said they used the Russian-made Sputnik shot because they already know that the ones from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson contain graphene oxide.

The cages where the four rats are kept were put near a modem during the night, so that the electromagnetic frequency (EMF) generated by the modem activates the nanotech. They then released the rats at a ranch, finding that the three rats generated a Bluetooth signal. Only Blue Free did not generate a signal.

“In our medical consultation, we have proved that all of these vaccines form Bluetooth signals. This was not done before with the Sputnik vaccine,” said Chavez. “This proves that it’s a bigger chip than we thought, because CanSino is from China and Sputnik is from Russia. And so, all of them create nanotechnology inside the bodies of the vaccinated people. All of them.”

The military doctor described the COVID-19 shots as a “bio-electromagnetic weapon … programmed for two things – to kill people purposely and … to injure people so they become slaves o the drugs and the doctors.” Sisson agreed, saying that injecting people and then killing them over time was the plan all along.

Chavez: CDS helps patients injured by COVID-19 injections

The COMUSAV president pointed out that chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) has helped doctors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the pandemic has waned, it continues to help people are injured by the COVID-19 vaccines. Chavez told Sisson that CDS saves the lives of vaccine-injured individuals. (Related: CLO2TV: Couple shares with Bob The Plumber and Marien Barrientos how chlorine dioxide cured their numerous illnesses – Brighteon.TV.)

He recounted a female patient he had who developed gastric cancer following her triple vaccination with the Pfizer shot. A regular doctor told her to undergo gastrectomy – surgical removal of the stomach – and chemotherapy.

But Chavez treated the patient with CDS orally and using an enema. Aside from a diet change, she also took fulvic acid, humic acid and melatonin – causing her cancer to disappear in one month. According to the military doctor, 97 or 98 percent of doctors don’t have the faintest idea or clue what they must do to fight back against cancer caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

In response to Sisson’s question about other steps to take to prevent cancer, the COMUSAV president shared several things to do. First, one must take out flour, dairy and sugar from the diet. Second, one must use herbal products to detoxify the liver, kidneys and both small and large intestines.

He also recommended taking bioactive cysteine and other precursors of the antioxidant glutathione to boost the immune system. Antioxidants can also be taken, but Chavez advised doing so only at night so that they won’t interact with CDS.

