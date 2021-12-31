Morbidly Obese Def Sec Fires Unvaxxed Troops In The Name of ‘Combat Readiness’

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Morbidly obese Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a former Raytheon board member hired for reasons of “diversity,” fired dozens more troops this week for not getting “vaccinated,” citing combat “readiness concerns.”

Does this man look ready for combat to you?

Unless our troops need emergency breastfeeding, I can’t imagine Lloyd would be much help were a war to break out. It probably takes two men just to help him get out of bed in the morning.

From Politico, “Marines kick out 206 troops for refusing Covid-19 vaccine”:

The Marine Corps announced Thursday that it has kicked out more troops for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine. The total number of discharges has risen to 206, up from 169 last week. The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, dictates that the military services cannot dishonorably discharge members for vaccine refusal. The discharges must be either honorable or general under honorable conditions. Where things stand: Overall, 95 percent of all active-duty Marines have received at least the first dose, while 86 percent of the Reserve force has received the first shot. The service received 3,247 requests for religious accommodation, with 3,115 of those having been processed and zero requests approved citing readiness concerns.

Most of these troops already had covid and recovered and they’re doing us and the world a favor by not getting “vaxxed” and risking the creation of more variants.

They have far better immunity to covid than any of the troops who just took the therapeutics that only work for a few months (allegedly).

We know this whole vax mandate has nothing to do with “combat readiness” because they’re actively gutting combat readiness standards as we speak in the name of “diversity.”

This is purely about purging the military of intelligent free thinkers (what Austin’s handlers call “extremists”) in an effort to turn our military into a domestic occupation force that will serve the regime rather than the American people.

