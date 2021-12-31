Shell Game? There remains no FDA approved COVID vaccine in the United States

Now, back to the trillion dollar EUA question.Pfizer is likely refusing to make the fully authorized version available, while continuing to sell an EUA product because doing so opens up Pfizer and BioNTech to legal liability issues.

An EUA fully protects the drugmaker and grants zero legal recourse to the patient.

Now, here’s where it all gets very nefarious.

In order for Pfizer to be granted legal liability protection for their fully authorized Comirnaty shot, they must first secure full approval for the children’s version of their COVID-19 shot. Steve Kirsch has explained this at length last month on his Substack.

Additionally, Robert Kennedy Jr mentioned it on a recent podcast with Mikhaila Peterson. I looked into these claims extensively, and they are completely accurate. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA), which was passed into law in 1986, provides a legal liability shield to drug manufacturers if they receive full authorization for all ages.

Pfizer needs approval for children so that it can protect itself from lawsuits. The company is working with regulators, even clandestinely altering vaccine ingredients (a process that should require them to get full approval for an entirely separate product), to clear the path to legal indemnity.

Now you know why Pfizer, Moderna, and others are working relentlessly to authorize their products for children, who face near-zero risk from COVID-19, but continue to showcase alarming side effects from the vaccine.

If Comirnaty was available for adults in the United States, Americans would be able sue Pfizer for vaccine injuries. If Comirnaty is for all ages, that means Pfizer receives extensive legal protection. Big Pharma is using children as legal human shields for their products. Let’s hope they don’t get away with it again.

There is currently no fully authorized COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States today, and this reality has been attacked relentlessly by the corporate press. “Fact checkers” at Newsweek, USA Today, Reuters the Associated Press, and elsewhere peddled false information to cover up this absolute fact.

If you run a Google search on this issue, you will find the aforementioned “fact checks” as evidence that Comirnaty is available, when it is most certainly not available. Nobody in the United States is receiving the legally distinct, fully authorized shot, because that shot makes Big Pharma and corrupt regulators more legally vulnerable than they want to be.