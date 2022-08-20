Nearly 5 Million Illegal Immigrants Crossed Border During Biden Administration

Breitbart – by Spencer Lindquist

A whopping 4.9 million illegal immigrants have crossed our border since Biden has taken office, a report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) found.

The president of FAIR Dan Stein discussed the report, stating that ​​“Roughly the equivalent of the entire population of Ireland has illegally entered the United States in the 18 months President Biden has been in office, with many being released into American communities.”

He continued, saying “In that time, the Biden administration has blamed an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration on all sorts of external factors, except their own sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws.”

The nearly 5 million illegal immigrants who have entered our country since Biden took office includes nearly 200,000 that crossed the border in July of 2022.

With 199,976 illegal immigrants entering in July, the figure marks a whopping 325 percent increase over the average number of July apprehensions across former President Trump’s four years in office. Of the 199,976 illegal immigrants, 134,362, or 67 percent, were single adults.

There were also 10 individuals on the terror watch list who were stopped on our southern border last month.

Perhaps even more startling, July is the 17th straight month in which border patrol has had 150,000 encounters or more. In addition, 2,071 pounds of fentanyl, the equivalent of 469 million lethal doses, and 12,989 pounds of methamphetamine were seized at the southern border in July alone.

Thomas Homan, the former Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the Trump Administration, joined Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM to discuss the border crisis.

He said that the number of illegal immigrants entering our country under Biden “blows every other record out of the water” despite the fact that the Trump Administration “handed this administration the most secure border we’ve ever had.”

FAIR president Dan Stein also criticized the Biden Administration, saying “The endless flow of illegal aliens and the incursion of lethal narcotics pouring across our border will not end until this administration demonstrates a willingness to enforce our laws.”

https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2022/08/20/nearly-5-million-illegal-immigrants-crossed-border-during-biden-administration/