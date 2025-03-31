Netanyahu acknowledges he controls the Trump admin and calls to “pressure other governments” to enact the same speech crackdowns
Trump’s Israel First (MIGA) Ambassador, David Friedman, then calls to jail even more anti-genocide speech criminals pic.twitter.com/EEiCia5Ss2
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 31, 2025
2 thoughts on “Netanyahu acknowledges he controls the Trump admin and calls to “pressure other governments” to enact the same speech crackdowns Trump’s Israel First (MIGA) Ambassador, David Friedman, then calls to jail even more anti-genocide speech criminals”
“If Trump can disappear them, he can disappear you. The Trump regime is already targeting immigrants who are here legally simply because they expressed opinions that Trump disagreed with. What makes you think he’ll stop there? With no court to verify anything the Trump regime alleges, you could be arrested and sent to a prison in El Salvador for having views the regime dislikes.”
— Robert Reich
.
So David Friedman thinks that governments should deport, take away rights and make people’s lives miserable because they don’t believe in Zionist Israel and/or are against what they think.
This is the very definition of tyranny.
Wow……..we’re dealing with one sick son of a b*tch.