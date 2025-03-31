Trump Threatens War With Iran If No Nuclear Deal: ‘There Will Be Bombing’ Like They’ve ‘Never Seen’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump, who unilaterally threw out Obama’s Iranian nuclear deal during his first term to please GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, on Sunday threatened to bomb Iran if they don’t negotiate a new nuclear deal similar to the one he scrapped.

From NBC News:

During [a phone] interview [with NBC News], Trump also threatened “bombing” and “secondary tariffs” on Iran if the country did not make a deal with the U.S. to ensure it did not develop a nuclear weapon. “If they don’t make a deal,” Trump said about Iran, “there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.” U.S. and Iranian officials are “talking,” Trump said. However, in a statement on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he rejected direct negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear program, in the country’s first response to a letter sent by Trump to the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader.

“While Iran’s response rules out the possibility of direct talks between the two sides, it states that the path for indirect negotiations remains open,” Pazeshkian said in response.

“As we have stated before, Iran has never closed the channels of indirect communication,” Pazeshkian said. “In its response, Iran reaffirmed that it has never shied away from engaging in negotiations, but rather, it has just been the United States’ repeated violations of agreements and commitments that have created problems on this path.”

From Antiwar:

[Trump’s threats] comes as the US is sending more bombers to the region and pounding Yemen with daily airstrikes. Trump also said the US could hit Iran with “secondary tariffs” if a deal isn’t reached. Trump’s threat comes after US intelligence agencies said in their annual threat assessment that there’s no evidence Iran is trying to build a nuclear weapon or that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reversed his 2003 fatwah that banned the production of weapons of mass destruction. Iran recently responded to a letter Trump sent to Khamenei proposing nuclear talks and giving Tehran a two-month deadline to reach a deal. A US official told Axios that the deployment of US B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia was “not disconnected” from that deadline.

If Trump’s Israel First rampage continues then he could be striking Iran in as little as two months.

Sheldon Adelson is dead but his dream of Greater Israel lives on.