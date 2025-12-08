Netanyahu: Hamas Shoots Palestinian Civilians Just to Make Israel Look Bad

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Gaza genocide is just one big misunderstanding, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

People accuse Israel of “bogus war crimes” but they don’t realize the Jewish state has actually “gone to lengths that no army in history has done” to avoid civilian casualties — it’s Hamas shooting its own people and moving them into the path of Israel’s bombs after Israel warns them to leave that’s the real genocide.

“[People] accuse Israel of bogus war crimes … Israel has gone to lengths that no army in history has done in the most difficult urban situation, urban warfare situation, asking the population to leave, and Hamas shooting them to keep them there so the casualties can appear on the various international networks,” Netanyahu rambled during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday.

This misunderstanding is hurting Israel’s poll numbers in Germany, Europe and America, he suggested.

In an interview with Andrew Sorkin for the New York Times’ DealBook Summit earlier this week, Netanyahu similarly insisted that Israel does everything in its power to “get civilians out of harm’s way” but Hamas “shoots” civilians for “propaganda effect” after Israel tells them to leave.

Neither Sorkin nor Chancellor Merz said anything to push back against Netanyahu’s claims. To suggest otherwise would be a blood libel — just like the “anti-Semitic myth” of well poisoning.