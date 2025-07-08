Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize; Trump Pledges to Send More Weapons to Ukraine

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on his third trip to the White House this year, met with President Trump on Monday and announced he was nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize following his bombing of Iran and full backing of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The meeting came less than 24 hours after the DOJ and FBI announced they would be closing their probe into suspected Israeli agent Jeffrey Epstein.

“I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people, and many, many admirers around the world for your leadership, your leadership of a free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security which you are leading in many lands now, especially in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.

“We have great opportunities. The president has an extraordinary team. And I think our teams together make an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities. But the president has already realized great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He’s forging peace as we speak in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It’s nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well-deserved. And you should get it,” he added.

Trump pledged he would end the war in Gaza after taking office and would end the war in Ukraine before taking office but instead he helped Israel expand their war, bombed Iran on their behalf and kept the war in Ukraine going full steam.

Trump likely signed off on an incredibly provocative Ukrainian drone swarm attack on Russian airbases in June which destroyed multiple Russian strategic bombers.

Shortly after Netanyahu nominated Trump for his Nobel Peace Prize, the president said he’s going to “have to send more weapons” to Ukraine.

Trump’s State Department last week also approved giving another $510 million of bomb guidance kits to Israel.

Axios’ ex-IDF Unit 8200 “journalist” Barak Ravid reported Monday that Israel expects Trump will give the Jewish state the green light to attack Iran again if they so desire in the future.

From Axios, “Israeli officials think Trump could give them green light to attack Iran again”:

The path forward on the Iranian nuclear crisis will be a primary topic when Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sit down for dinner on Monday evening at the White House. – Israeli officials say Netanyahu wants to reach understandings with Trump about future U.S. nuclear negotiations with Iran, and on possible scenarios that would justify renewed military strikes. Behind the scenes: Netanyahu’s top adviser, Ron Dermer, told officials in closed briefings that he came away from a recent visit to Washington with the impression that the Trump administration would back new Israeli strikes on Iran under certain circumstances, the sources say. […] Trump said twice since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran ended that the U.S. could attack Iran again in the future if it restores uranium enrichment.

Seeing as how Obama got a Nobel Peace Prize despite his warmongering, it wouldn’t entirely shock me if Trump was awarded one too.