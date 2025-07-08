TRUMP CALLS NETANYAHU:
"THE GREATEST MAN IN THE WORLD " 😂 pic.twitter.com/xACUO33Nrs
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) July 7, 2025
Hmmm…Strange how “the Greatest Man in the World” is hiding next to one of his henchmen and is not allowing the cameraman to show his face as he is talking. He truly IS the man behind the curtain.
Way to keep America First, Donnie!
Nothing says foreign occupation like naming someone from another country as “the Greatest Man in the World” while in YOUR own country.
Unfrigginbelievable….
“We don’t commit suicide. We want life. We cherish life. For ourselves and for our neighbors.” As he blows the sh*t out of his own people in his occupied land and people in neighboring countries as well as committing genocide in Gaza.
WOW!!! Can someone just put a bullet in this psychopath’s head and get it over with? I can’t take anymore of his insanity!
He says Palestinians should have freedom but that security should be under Israeli rule.
WOW! Spoken like a true psychopath!
Donnie is becoming more and more like the president in the movie, “Civil War” that came out in 2024.
Fake, cowardly, sadistic, narcissistic, loves to show himself in a positive light on camera (while everyone knows he is just acting, reading a script to control the narrative and completely lying his ass off) and is as treasonous as you can get.
Art imitates life.
jewish “art” is not real art & all (jewish) popular media is propaganda & social engineering. It doesn’t imitate life but conversely it is rather a carefully crafted script for how to live under jewish rule. Through jewish media old cultures & traditions are mocked & destroyed whilst the acceptance of the new degenerate jewish ways are taught & encouraged as “normal”. jewish media is really just another weapon in their full-spectrum warfare against all non-jews. It doesn’t imitate life, it pre-programs its consumers to accept the new “life” that is being crafted all around them.