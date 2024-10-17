‘New Aggression’ – Israel Kills City Mayor, Five Others in Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli airstrike on a municipal building in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on Wednesday killed the city’s mayor and at least five others. Two other persons were killed in an airstrike on the town of Yammouneh, northwest of Baalbek.

According to the state National News Agency (NNA) Israel launched at least ten air strikes on Nabatieh.

Mayor Ahmed Kaheil was reportedly conducting a meeting in the municipal building when the airstrike occurred, killing him and five employees of the municipality.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned “the new Israeli aggression against civilians in the city of Nabatieh, which deliberately targeted a meeting of the municipal council that was discussing the city’s services and relief situation”.

The Health Ministry said 43 others were injured in the airstrikes on Nabatieh, as rescue teams continue to search for survivors under the rubble.

Yammouneh Attack

An airstrike also hit a two-story building in the town of Yammouneh, northwest of Baalbek, reported the NNA, killing two people and injuring 12.

Other strikes were reported in various sites across the country, including Lower Nabatieh, Khiyam, Adaisseh, Zebdine, and Markaba in southern Lebanon.

In the Bekaa Valley, enemy aircraft targeted the western lane of the Riyaq-Baalbek highway.

In the Zahrani region, Israeli warplanes launched a second strike on a home in Marwaniyeh. No injuries were reported.

Airstrikes were also reported in the town of Tyre and another attack occurred in the town of Maaroub, further escalating tensions in southern Lebanon.

Late on Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out a series of airstrikes on several towns and regions in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing at least 23 people and injuring 31 others.

Israel’s escalated airstrike campaign against Lebanon since September 23 has killed more than 1,500 people and displaced over 1 million.

Relief Workers Targeted

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has said that Israel’s “clear and continued pattern” of targeting relief and ambulance teams in Lebanon is a serious violation of international law, especially international humanitarian law.

At least 120 medical and relief workers have been killed since the start of Israel’s most recent escalation in attacks on Lebanon, through direct targeting of ambulance and relief crews, according to the rights body.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Increased Escalations

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.