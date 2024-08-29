NEW: California liquor store employee gets jumped by a mob of teens before pulling out a handgun, sending the wild mob scurrying.

By Colin Rugg

The incident happened outside of Golden Hours Liquor in Oakland, California.

The employee got in a verbal spat with the thugs before he was jumped and assaulted.

In an effort to save his life, the employee was able to make it inside the doorway of the store before he pulled out a gun which he pointed at the teens, sending them scurrying.

Oakland police say no one was shot and nobody was arrested.

