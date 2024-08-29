Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Charged With ‘Wide Range of Crimes’ in France, Barred From Leaving

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Telegram founder Pavel Durov on Wednesday was charged with a “wide range of crimes” in France for which he faces up to 10 years in prison and has been barred from leaving the country ahead of what’s expected to be a lengthy trial.

From “Bloomberg News, “Telegram CEO Charged in France for Alleged Criminal Use of App”:

Pavel Durov, the chief executive officer of Telegram, was charged in France for complicity in the spread of sexual images of children and other crimes on the messaging app. The charges against Durov also include allegations he refused to help authorities run legal wiretaps on suspects, Paris prosecutors said on Wednesday. They come after the 39-year-old was stopped at Le Bourget airport north of Paris on Saturday after disembarking from a private jet.

More from The New York Times, “Telegram Founder Charged With Wide Range of Crimes in France”:

Pavel Durov, the entrepreneur who founded the online communications tool Telegram, was charged on Wednesday in France with a wide range of crimes related to illicit activity on the app and barred from leaving the country. It was a rare move by legal authorities to hold a top technology executive personally liable for the behavior of users on a major messaging platform, escalating the debate over the role of technology companies in online speech and the limits of their responsibility. Mr. Durov, 39, who was detained by French authorities on Saturday, was placed under formal investigation on a range of charges, including complicity in managing an online platform to enable illegal transactions; complicity in crimes such as enabling the distribution of child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking and fraud; and a refusal to cooperate with law enforcement. Laure Beccuau, the Paris prosecutor, said in a statement that Mr. Durov had been ordered to pay bail of 5 million euros, or about $5.5 million, and was released but must check in at a police station twice a week. […] In France, complex criminal cases like the one against Mr. Durov are initiated by prosecutors but ultimately handled by special judges with broad investigative powers, who charge defendants when they believe that the evidence points to serious wrongdoing. The magistrates can later drop the charges if they do not believe that the evidence is sufficient to proceed to trial, and cases can take years — meaning a swift resolution of Mr. Durov’s case is unlikely. If Mr. Durov was eventually convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, Ms. Beccuau said.

Let’s get real here: Durov was kidnapped and charged with the crimes of his users for running an app that allows free speech — these are just the excuses they chose to prosecute him under which they would have otherwise ignored if he was censoring dissidents like every other social media site.

This is an outrageous attack on free speech from a dictatorship that locks its own citizens up for “offensive” jokes.