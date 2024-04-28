NEW: New York District Attorney Sandra Doorley runs from the police after an officer tried pulling her over, says she should get special treatment because she is the DA.

By Colin Rugg

This is what you call a Corrupt Karen.

Doorley said she “didn’t feel like stopping” because she was “stressed” with murder cases.

The Corrupt Karen was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone and didn’t pull over when police tried stopping her.

The DA went all the way to her home and called the police chief when the officer confronted her.

She tried arguing that she shouldn’t be pulled over because she was driving a “black SUV.”

The Monroe County DA later apologized for the incident but said she has “dedicated my entire 33-year career to the safety of this community.”

Someone who thinks like this should not hold this power.

