Pentagon Unveils $6 Billion Arms Package for Ukraine

By Will Porter – Antiwar.com

The US military has announced a $6 billion weapons transfer to Ukraine, including additional ammunition for the Patriot air defense platform, artillery rounds, drones, and other gear. The aid marks Washington’s largest arms package to Kiev since the conflict with Russia erupted in 2022.

The Pentagon outlined the latest military transfer on Friday, hailing the massive arms deal as a “historic” achievement. The weapons will be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), meaning they will be purchased from arms-makers using newly authorized aid funds rather than drawn from existing US stocks.

“This is the largest security assistance package that we’ve committed to date. It will include critical interceptors for Ukraine’s Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, more counter drone systems and support equipment, significant amounts of artillery ammunition, and air-to-ground munitions and maintenance and sustainment support,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters after the announcement.

The $6 billion will also pay for much-needed 155mm and 152mm artillery shells, Switchblade and Puma drones, as well as additional munitions for the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

Asked when the weapons might arrive, Austin had no specifics, only saying the Pentagon would move “as fast as industry can produce.” Compared to transfers sourced directly from military stockpiles, shipments under the USAI can take longer given the need to manufacture new equipment.

The move comes on the heels of a separate $1 billion aid package announced on Wednesday, which included anti-tank weapons, infantry fighting vehicles, small arms, and air defense missiles, among other equipment. Both were made possible after Congress passed a $95 billion foreign military aid bill last week, setting aside some $61 billion for Kiev and paving the way for a flurry of future transfers.

As Washington resumes the flow of arms with a focus on air defense, several NATO allies are also considering whether to step up donations, with Germany recently agreeing to supply a third Patriot battery to Ukrainian forces.

After more than two years of fighting, Kiev is increasingly unable to ward off Russian aircraft and missile strikes, leaving some of its airspace virtually undefended. During a meeting with NATO officials earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would need at least seven additional Patriot systems for adequate defenses. The United States previously sent one battery, which includes multiple launchers as well as radar and control systems.

Despite intensive lobbying by Berlin, however, some countries have been more reluctant to part with their Patriots, with both Greece and Spain signaling they would not be sending the expensive system. Asked whether Stockholm would supply any earlier this week, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said he did not “exclude that possibility” but suggested no immediate plans to do so.