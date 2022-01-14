Nike To Start Firing Unvaccinated Employees

Nike is taking a stance. The footwear manufacturing company is reportedly going to start firing employees who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the brand is still selling Kyrie Irving‘s shoes. Recently, the basketball player became infamously known for refusing to get vaccinated, which has affected his career.

Nike placed a mandate on vaccines back in October and will supposedly start to make changes to staff this weekend. According to The Oregonian, the company began sending out emails, warning employees against the consequences to be faced for being unvaccinated.

“You failed to complete the verification process and our records show that you do not have an approved (exemption),” reads a recent e-mail sent to a Nike employee, as reported by the outlet. “As a result, you are not in compliance with the Policy and your employment is scheduled to be terminated on Saturday, January 15, 2022.”

Nike employees were originally supposed to return to offices starting on January 10 as part of a new hybrid schedule. However, the company’s CEO, John Donahoe, recently made the decision to wait it out.

“We do believe over time that with innovation and a strong brand, we want to go to a hybrid model,” Donahoe said last month during an earnings call. “As you know, in the United States we have mandated vaccines and have a very high response rate to that. So we’re ready to come back in a hybrid work environment when that’s safe.”

