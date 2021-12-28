Omicron Forces “Health Experts” to Rush to Turn the Narrative

The following is a truly ugly example of how desperately the grinchy health authorities are already rushing in to change the narrative about COVID and vaccines in order to keep their vaccine sales pitch going now that Omicron is rendering the vaccines worse than worthless:

Health expert: Surge in COVID-19 cases should no longer be ‘major metric’ of pandemic A leading health expert said the largely more mild symptoms reported by vaccinated people against the coronavirus proves the inoculation is the best way to protect yourself from being seriously sick or dying from the disease and that a surge in case numbers should no longer be the central metric by which to measaure the pandemic…. Cases across the U.S. and globally have reached record levels not seen since the start of the pandemic and the omicron variant now makes up a bulk of infections, including breakthroughs in fully vaccinated and boosted people…. The Hill

What the article FAILS to say is that the present surge in case numbers among the vaccinated are the reason you should now stop paying attention to case numbers because those numbers are now showing the very thing the vaccine salesforce does not want you to hear, which is that the vaccine will not protect you from Omicron. While we were instructed to measure the effectiveness of the vaccines based on how they brought down new cases back in the old Delta days, suddenly Omicron is blasting right through the vaccine, so “Nothing to see here, Folks. Time to ignore those meaningless case counts!”

What the article also FAILS to say is that “the largely more mild symptoms reported” are equally more mild for UNvaccinated people. Which means it is NOT the vaccine that is making the symptoms more mild. Omicron is simply a more mild form of COVID, as has already been reported all around the world. (See “The Pinch That Stole Christmas” and my earlier article that practically predicted Omicron would do exactly what we see it doing now in the US: “Could Omicron save us from COVID?“)

The lame expert even claims,

It remains important that health officials track infections among non-vaccinated individuals “because those people will end up in the hospital.

