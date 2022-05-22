Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explains Pfizer's new tech to Davos crowd: "ingestible pills" – a pill with a tiny chip that send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been digested. "Imagine the compliance," he says pic.twitter.com/uYapKJGDJx
— Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 20, 2022
Posted: May 22, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Pfizer’s new tech to Davos crowd: “ingestible pills””
well you would need to trick me into eating it.
and if you do, Ill execute your blood line both directions till I see the end of it.
Wonder if this was a hot mic situation. Could he possibly have come right out and said it?!!
Arrogance is ugly, but EVIL ARROGANCE is REPULSIVE, DISGUSTING, REPUGNANT!!!
.