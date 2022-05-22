Pfizer’s new tech to Davos crowd: “ingestible pills”

2 thoughts on “Pfizer’s new tech to Davos crowd: “ingestible pills”

  1. well you would need to trick me into eating it.
    and if you do, Ill execute your blood line both directions till I see the end of it.

    Reply

  2. Wonder if this was a hot mic situation. Could he possibly have come right out and said it?!!

    Arrogance is ugly, but EVIL ARROGANCE is REPULSIVE, DISGUSTING, REPUGNANT!!!

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*