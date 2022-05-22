Biden Regime’s Disinfo Czar Is Out But Her Replacements Will Make You Want Her Back

Red Voice Media – by Gregory Hoyt

WASHINGTON, DC – Even though Nina Jankowicz has been effectively ousted from the Disinformation Governance Board and the endeavor placed on hold, it doesn’t mean the effort to control narratives is dead. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security has already secured new leadership to navigate the Disinformation Governance Board’s pause, with a former Bill Clinton official and a co-author of the PATRIOT Act steering the proverbial ship.

When the Disinformation Governance Board was announced back in April, which had gained the nickname of “Ministry of Truth,” the potential implications of what such a law enforcement-backed entity could do were rightfully concerning.

But at the same time of the announcement of the de facto Ministry of Truth, Homeland Security had decided to place Jankowicz as the head of said board – which resulted in numerous reports of Jankowicz having spread misinformation herself in the past. Not to mention, Jankowicz was a prime target for mockery due to videos of her performing cringy renditions of various songs.

In short, Jankowicz was hardly taken seriously as being the arbiter of the truth.

But this Ministry of Truth is taking quite a serious turn amidst it’s pause, as Homeland Security announced on May 18th that former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff and former U.S. Deputy Secretary General Jamie Gorelick will be overseeing the “review and assessment” of the Disinformation Governance Board that the Biden administration claims fell victim to a “grossly and intentionally mischaracterized” attack from critics.

Chertoff boasts quite the resume in terms of raising red flags for leading a entity tasked with determining the truth, as he was also among those to proclaim the Hunter Biden laptop was nothing more than Russian disinformation. On top of the aforementioned, Chertoff also happened to have co-authored the PATRIOT Act.

As many are already aware, the PATRIOT Act remains to be considered one of the most egregious erosions of civil liberties and privacy in the nation’s history – giving way to warrantless searches and phone tapping all under the wide umbrella purpose of combatting or deterring terrorism.

As for Gorelick, she served as the U.S. Deputy Secretary General under the Clinton administration. During the Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign for president, Gorelick was also reportedly rumored to be the failed presidential candidate’s top pick for attorney general.

And now these two will be leading the review of the Disinformation Governance Board so as to ensure the board can efficiently keep track of purported disinformation while simultaneously “protecting free speech, civil rights, civil liberties and privacy.”

Despite this internal review of the Ministry of Truth being meant to ensure civil rights and liberties are protected while undergoing a rebranding, it’s hardly comforting that these two characters were chosen to lead that effort.

Red Voice Media