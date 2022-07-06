Pictures shows what appears to be rubble at Georgia Guidestones

ELBERTON, Ga. — An investigation is underway at the mysterious Georgia Guidestones site after pictures show what appears to be rubble at the site and residents reported hearing a “boom.”
The guidestones sit on a site 7 miles north of Elberton on Georgia Highway 77 and are often referred to as an American Stonehenge.
Chris Smith said he took the picture above about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
He said he lives about a mile behind the guidestones and didn’t hear anything unusual.
However, some people who live a little closer said they heard and felt an explosion at about 4 a.m.
The viewer who took the pictures above said she lives about 5 miles away and heard a bang at 4 a.m. She said she went back to bed and when she woke up, she saw a Facebook post about an incident at the guidestones and drove by.
One person posted on social media that they heard a boom that shook the house around 4 a.m.
Another post said they heard what they thought was thunder at 4 a.m. and it shook the house.
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office and emergency management officials said they are on-site but did not provide additional details.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.
We will continue to follow this story and update as we get more information.
What are the Georgia Guidestones?
The following is posted on ExploreGeorgia.org:
“The Georgia Guidestones, Elberton’s most unusual set of granite monoliths, poses a mystery for the numerous visitors who visit the site seven miles north of Elberton on Georgia Highway 77. Known as America’s Stonehenge, this 19-foot high monument displays a 10-part message espousing the conservation of mankind and future generations in 12 languages. The Guidestones also serve as an astronomical calendar, and every day at noon the sun shines through a narrow hole in the structure and illuminates the day’s date on an engraving. The names of four ancient languages are inscribed on the sides near the top: Babylonian cuneiform, Classical Greek, Sanskrit, and Egyptian Hieroglyphics. The Guidestones are mysterious in origin, for no one knows the identity of a group of sponsors who provided its specifications.”
Bravo!!
Just need to finish the job.
Edit: wait. that looks to be in the areas of the time capsule.
Hopefully that wasn’t supposed to happen and something bad Got released.
This is great news!
Champions among us!!
Anyone from the trenches know anything about this lol lol lol . Well thats good news anyway even if they did it and try to blame it on us at least it will get the snowball rolling
Looks like it got introduced to Mr. RPG
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/local/georgia-guidestones-explosion-damage/85-74f4f30f-7f8b-44c6-8dba-9524bbbde0fb
With such an explosion, looks like they would be explaining what they are and why somebody might want to blow them up.
They can’t back away from the significance and they can’t even talk about their international treason stones because they do not want people to know exactly what they are about.
Yeah, you can put my name in the column of “This is a good thing”.
well now isn’t that interesting?
one problem i see… they did a shitty job ..i mean if yer gonna destroy something , get R done …nothing should have been left standing
now it will be guarded and probably have cameras installed
The remainder was demoed with a excavator.
https://YouTube.com/shorts/tZrZ-1bWHok?feature=share
The Flintstones .. Starring Barney and Betty Rubble!! LOL
Finally some good news on evil weasel Wednesday!
Next task … Land a Chem cargo carrier into the sea and another and another and another…
The good thing about this is that this event will bring attention to the GGS from the people who in the past, handed those of us who talked about them, a foil hat. Yes, they are real, and yes, it’s good that they are being destroyed. Nobody knows who owns them, so nobody can file suit against the owners or against those who brought the first one down. If this was an inside job, they could be destroying their own work to foil the the foil hatters. Too late. Time will tell what happens from here…
Apparent video of the explosion –
https://twitter.com/21stCenturyWire/status/1544767760051339264
At time 04:03:33
That’s a nice, round Masonic number!