Police Scotland Deluged With Nearly 4,000 Complaints As New Hate Crime Law Is Weaponized

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

As predicted, Police Scotland was deluged with nearly 4,000 complaints in the first day alone after the passage of an absurd new hate crime law, proving the legislation is being weaponized by activists.

Under the new legislation, anyone deemed to have been verbally ‘abusive’, in person or online, to a transgender person, including “insulting” them could be hit with a prison sentence of up to seven years.

Transgender activists have been busy making lists of people they are waiting on to make such comments, including Harry Potter author JK Rowling herself.

Although it was announced yesterday by police that Rowling wouldn’t be investigated, the mere fact that she has been reported could create a ‘hate incident’ file on her that will remain in perpetuity.

“Calum Steele, the former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said he understood that around 3,800 cases had been lodged over the previous 24 hours,” reports the Telegraph.

That figure is likely to now be almost doubled as deranged shitlibs feverishly report anything they deem offensive via an online form and a 101 non-emergency number.

Authorities are now being swamped with vexatious complaints exactly as the legislation’s critics predicted, with resources that would have been available to tackle real crime directed elsewhere to patrol speech.

Indeed, as we previously highlighted, Police Scotland admitted that the new law could create “additional demand”and create a “resource implication” for police.

This followed a trial of a separate program set to be implemented across the country to stop investigating crimes like theft and criminal damage, which authorities acknowledge will help criminals.

When it was put to her that she wasn’t at risk due to her profile, Rowling responded that she would defend anyone who was targeted.

“If they go after any woman for simply calling a man a man, I’ll repeat that woman’s words and they can charge us both at once,” said the author.

As we highlighted yesterday, odious Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, who seemingly has a problem with there being a lot of white people in Scotland, ludicrously asserted the law was needed because some offensive graffiti was discovered near his home.