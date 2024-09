“Prime Minister – have you asked permission to fire storm shadow missiles on Russia” Remember everyone in this room has nuclear luxury bunkers, decades of rations & their own personal army.

"Prime Minister – have you asked permission to fire storm shadow missiles on Russia" Remember everyone in this room has nuclear luxury bunkers, decades of rations & their own personal army. You however – don't. pic.twitter.com/FxM2AYPO1D — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 14, 2024

