Murders on New York City subways surge by 60%, approach 25-year high

By The Post Millennial

Murders on New York City’s subway system have risen by 60 percent in 2023, approaching the highest level in 25 years.

As of September 8, eight people have been killed either on subway trains or in stations, compared to five murders by this time last year. The grim total is close to the 25-year high that was set in 2022 with 10 total murders, according to data from the New York Police Department (NYPD) as reported by the New York Post.

For over two decades, between 1997 and 2020, New York City subways saw no more than five murders in any given year. However, the recent uptick in violence on public transit has raised concerns among residents. Jakeba Dockery, whose husband was shot and killed in January while trying to break up a fight on a Brooklyn train, told the New York Post, “It’s not a safe environment to be waiting for the train,” adding, “It just feels evil.”

Despite this alarming rise in murders, overall crime on the subways has actually decreased by almost 6 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD. Robberies and felony assaults have also seen a reduction.

The city has made efforts to address the surge in subway violence. Earlier this year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deployment of 750 National Guard troops to patrol the city’s busiest transit stations. Additionally, 1,000 NYPD officers were assigned to bolster security in the subway system.

An NYPD spokesperson credited proactive policing for the overall reduction in crime, stating, “This overall crime reduction is due in large part to thorough investigations by detectives into every major crime within the subway, and the proactive work of officers deployed in the transit system.”

“This year alone, those very officers removed 43 guns (compared to 28 last year) and 1,536 knives (compared to 1,004 last year) from the subway system, the highest weapons seizure rates in the last decade,” the spokesperson added.

However, while some crime metrics have improved, the rise in murders highlights the ongoing safety concerns felt by many New Yorkers. Even with the enhanced police presence and weapons seizures, violent crime remains above pre-pandemic levels, leaving residents apprehensive about using the city’s public transit system.