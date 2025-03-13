Rainforest Decimated To Build Mega Road For UN Climate Change Summit

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Tens of thousands of acres of Amazon rainforest is being cleared in order to construct a four lane highway so that global elites can drive to the COP30 Climate Summit after disembarking from their private jets.

Yes, really.

The BBC reports that the huge road is to be built connecting to the Brazilian city of Belém ahead of the UN Conference in November.

The report states that the highway is being green lit in order to alleviate traffic to the city, which is set to host in excess of 50,000 people at the Summit.

The report further notes:

Along the partially built road, lush rainforest towers on either side – a reminder of what was once there. Logs are piled high in the cleared land which stretches more than 13km (8 miles) through the rainforest into Belém.

Diggers and machines carve through the forest floor, paving over wetland to surface the road which will cut through a protected area.

The report explains that highway is one of scores of projects being undertaken to “prepare” and “modernise” the city, with the state government infrastructure secretary saying it will “serve people for COP30 in the best possible way”.

But fret not, ‘animal crossings’ will be placed on the highway, so the critters (who now have no homes) can cross it, and solar lighting will be used.

Of course, the very same world ‘leaders’ who lecture everyday people about their carbon footprints and suggest eating lab grown meat instead of the real thing will fly in on private jets and then hop in their SUVs to travel down the new highway, all in the name of saving the planet.

As we’ve previously highlighted, this seems to be a running theme with this particular summit, despite the fact that everyone attending it could simply do so virtually, preventing thousands of tons of CO2 emissions that they’re always complaining about.