Candace Owens on deportations and Antisemitism Laws 🫣😳

“You could’ve done the exact same thing during BLM if it’s about protecting students, is it because White people don’t deserve to be protected?”

“White people live here…Israelis don’t” pic.twitter.com/ouqWGnFyyR

— Charging… (@RedPillSayian) March 11, 2025