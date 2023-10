REPORT: Dianne Feinstein is leaving behind a massive $100M+ portfolio to her four daughters.

A “public servant” on a 6 figure salary who was worth 8 figures+… Remarkable.

Here is what Feinstein left behind:

– A $60 million private jet

– A $21 million San Francisco mansion

– A… pic.twitter.com/ElEoJZZUjU

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2023