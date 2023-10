First grade teacher at @DeWitt_Panthers encourages teachers to read “banned books.” Some of the books she promotes include teaching kids that they can be born in the wrong body, that they can be trans, pronoun books, and books that encourage discussions on gender identity.

First grade teacher at @DeWitt_Panthers encourages teachers to read “banned books.” Some of the books she promotes include teaching kids that they can be born in the wrong body, that they can be trans, pronoun books, and books that encourage discussions on gender identity. This… pic.twitter.com/aNly7UdHT7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet