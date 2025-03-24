Report: Israel Planning More Aggressive Invasion of Gaza

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

According to the Washington Post, the Israeli military is gearing up for a major ground operation in Gaza that could last months or longer. Last week, Israel broke a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas and conducted large-scale bombings in the Strip that killed hundreds.

The Post spoke with current and former Israeli officials, who explained that “The new and more aggressive tactics” would probably include “direct military control of humanitarian aid,” “targeting more of Hamas’s civilian leadership, and evacuating women, children and vetted noncombatants from neighborhoods to ‘humanitarian bubbles.’”

The officials said those who are not evacuated would face a siege that is a “more intense version of a tactic employed last year in northern Gaza.” In 2024, the Israeli military carried out a version of the “general’s plan,” an outline for ethnic cleansing drawn up by retired IDF generals for Northern Gaza.

The plan called for the complete evacuation of all Palestinian civilians south of the Netzarim Corridor, a strip of land controlled by the Israeli military. Under the plan, if civilians don’t leave, they are to be treated as combatants and killed, either by military action or starvation.

The Post reported the more brutal strategy reflects a change in military leadership, and the new policy is more in line with the view of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stepped down from that post earlier this month. He was replaced by Eyal Zamir.

Amir Avivi, a former deputy commander of the military’s Gaza division, explained to the Post that President Donald Trump’s vigorous support for Tel Aviv gives Israeli military commanders more faith that they will have the equipment needed in Gaza.

“Now there is new [IDF] leadership, there is the backup from the U.S., there is the fact that we have enough munitions, and the fact that we finished our main missions in the north and can concentrate on Gaza,” Avivi said. “The plans are decisive. There will be a full-scale attack and they will not stop until Hamas is eradicated completely. We’ll see.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has decimated the Strip and killed at least 50,000 Gazans. Still, Israeli and US officials have said Hamas has returned to its prewar strength. The Post noted that the IDF would not be less restrained in order to defeat Hamas.

Yossi Kuperwasser, a former senior IDF intelligence official and head of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security think tank explained, “There is less opposition now with Zamir and [Defense Minister Israel] Katz. They are more ready.”

“The government was committed to removing Hamas from power,” Kuperwasser added. “The security establishment was not happy with this idea. They were trying to focus more on military assets and less on civilian assets. Because once you remove Hamas from Gaza, the IDF would have to rule Gaza.”

While the Post report says the IDF plans to wage a counterinsurgency in Gaza, Katz has said Tel Aviv will expel the Palestinians and annex the Strip. “I have instructed the IDF to seize additional areas in Gaza, while evacuating the population, and to expand the security zones around Gaza for the protection of Israeli communities and IDF soldiers,” he said on Friday.

On Saturday night, the Israeli Security Council established a new office that will coordinate the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza.

Since breaking the ceasefire and hostage deal last week, Israel has resumed large-scale bombing in Gaza. Additionally, Israeli troops have attacked Rafah in southern Gaza and the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.