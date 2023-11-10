Reporter Asks State Dept. Why They Call It ‘Genocide’ When Russia Kills Civilians But Not When It’s Israel

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

A State Department spokesperson has accused The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal of asking an “inappropriate” question.

On Tuesday the reporter dared to point out the Democrats’ hypocrisy regarding genocide.

Blumenthal asked why President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had both accused Russia of committing genocide by killing Ukrainian civilians….. while providing military aid to Israel which has killed more civilians in one month than Russia has in two years

InfoWars reports: After laying out evidence top Israeli government officials want to commit genocide against Palestinians, Blumenthal asked the State Dept. spokesperson, “What metric are you using to determine genocide, or is this just political rhetoric?”

In response, the spokesman said the administration is not using political rhetoric and claimed they have a “rigorous” process to determine what constitutes genocide.

The Biden official then blamed Hamas’ horrible paraglider attack for Israel’s decision to carpet-bomb Gaza.

Blumenthal pressed the spokesman, saying, “President Biden has accused the Russian government of genocide for its actions in Ukraine, where in two years it has killed as many civilians as Israel has killed in one month in the Gaza Strip. So how do you account for that disparity in assisting one country and accusing the other of genocide, when the country you are assisting has systematically killed so many more people in one month?”

The stuttering State Department mouthpiece answered, “Those circumstances are totally and completely not the same. To make a comparison like that, candidly, is incredibly inappropriate.”

The whole encounter was even more alarming considering many of the reports claiming Russia killed Ukrainian citizens were actually instances where the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed citizens in pro-Russia areas of Eastern Ukraine.

So, technically the U.S. is funding the genocide of both Palestinians and citizens living in Ukraine’s Donbas region.