Posted: March 25, 2022 Categories: Videos Reporter To Lightfoot: 'Are You Lying Or Are You Incompetent?' Forbes Breaking News Mar 24, 2022 • At her press briefing yesterday, a reporter pressed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over violent crime.
8 thoughts on “Reporter To Lightfoot: ‘Are You Lying Or Are You Incompetent?’”
BOTH!!!!
BEETLEJUICE!
Be careful. Say it two more times and she’ll appear larger than life. Lol
Didn’t “she” get her start as an extra for the movie Dawn of the Dead?
nope she was on the Black Pearl
both
she did make one valid point
Hmm… Speaking of crime statistics…:
As Crime Skyrockets, FBI Stops Reporting National Stats:
https://headlineusa.com/as-crime-skyrockets-fbi-stops-reporting-national-crime-stats/
