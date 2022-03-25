Julia asks the Chancellor: What is a woman?

Rishi Sunak: "The PM answered this perfectly, I agree with him."

Boris Johnson had said: "When it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important."@JuliaHB1 | @RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/OoufaL2BEj

