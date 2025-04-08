Republicans and some Democrats argue that criticizing Netanyahu‘s barbaric war against the Palestinian people in Gaza is “antisemitic.”
At a recent hearing I raised that issue with 5 witnesses, 3 of whom were chosen by the Republican chairman.
Listen to their responses. pic.twitter.com/B14CMGniFg
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2025
One thought on “Republicans and some Democrats argue that criticizing Netanyahu‘s barbaric war against the Palestinian people in Gaza is “antisemitic.””
I do hope folks realize this “antisemitism” bogus canard isn’t just related to college campuses, and realize they (the US govt, owned by Talmudic Jewry) are just in a “trial run” using this garbage eventually on all Americans (and elsewhere) as a precursor to Noahide, the beheading of all true believers on Christ as well as anyone they can accuse of anything to decapitate them as well…you know, all those guilletines stored somewhere in the US…